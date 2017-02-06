‘SNL’ Host Kristen Stewart Recalls Trump’s Tweets About Her; Drops F-Bomb

(CBS SF/AP) – Host Kristen Stewart began Saturday Night Live with a monologue recalling Trump’s tweets about her romantic life. In 2012 when the actress dated Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Trump tweeted that Pattinson should “dump” her and that he could “do much better.”
“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Stewart said. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”
She added: “The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so OK. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now. Because I’m hosting ‘SNL’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”
Though Trump has frequently criticized “SNL” and its sketches skewering him, he had not responded to Saturday’s show as of early Sunday afternoon.
As Stewart began introducing the show, she let slip an expletive. She immediately apologized and guessed that she wouldn’t ever be allowed to host again.
Watch Stewart’s “Racy” monologue here:
