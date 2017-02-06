Walnut Creek Police Recover Woman’s Stolen Wedding Dress

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Monday reported that authorities were able to recover a wedding dress that has been stolen from a resident’s home last month.
The dress, a family heirloom that had been given to the victim Marie McEntee by her mother, was stolen during a burglary in January.
During the burglary, McEntee’s car and several other items of value were stolen. She had told police investigating that the wedding dress that had been passed down to her by her mother in particular held tremendous sentimental value.
The Walnut Creek police officers investigating the case learned that Antioch police had located Marie’s stolen vehicle and arrested Alana Vegas, a 28-year-old suspect from Pittsburg, for vehicle theft. Authorities conducted a probation search at Vegas’ residence and recovered numerous items stolen during the burglary, including the beloved wedding dress.
Walnut Creek police shared a picture of McEntee being reunited with the dress on the department’s Facebook page Monday.