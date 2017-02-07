15-Year-Old Critically Injured In Fruitvale District Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Oakland’s Fruitvale District, according to police.
Three people were arrested at the scene for firearm-related offenses and three guns were recovered, but none of those arrested were connected to the shooting, police said.
The gunfire was reported in the 1600 block of 36th Avenue at 1:25 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.
Another shooting on Sunday also critically injured a man who was left paralyzed from the waist down, police said.
That shooting was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Foothill Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No suspects have been arrested.
Police have not disclosed a motive or a description of any possible suspects in either shooting. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Oakland police assault investigators at (510) 238-3326.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.