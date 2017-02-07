Lawmaker Pleads For Sanctuary State: ‘Half Of My Family’ Could Be Deported

SACRAMENTO (KCBS) – Opponents of State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon’s efforts to make California a sanctuary state are focusing on one particular statement he made about his family.

In a hearing before the State Senate Public Safety committee, de Leon (D-Los Angeles) made it personal when pitching SB54. The proposal would prohibit local law enforcement in the state from working with federal government on immigration issues and violations.

Referencing President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration, de Leon said, “The reality is, with the executive order and the criteria that has been developed, many individuals, I can tell you half of my family, would be eligible for deportation under the executive order.”

On Twitter, many individuals suggested that de Leon should be arrested for condoning illegal immigration in his own family.

State Sen. Andy Vidak (R-Visalia) said the bill would make California less safe.

“De Leon’s hubris gives sanctuary to violent criminals who are in this country illegally,” Vidak said.

De Leon said like his family, many of the undocumented immigrants in this country are peaceful and want to make a better life for their families.