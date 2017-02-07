BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Desiigner Announces 2017 San Francisco Tour Date

February 7, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Desiigner, Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, Tour

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Desiigner has announced North American tour dates for 2017.

The run kicks off on April 2nd in Seattle, WA and runs through to the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on April 7th. Desiigner is also set to play select festival dates overseas in July.

Check out the “Panda” rapper’s full tour itinerary below:
4/2 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
4/4 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
4/5 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
4/7 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
4/9 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
4/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
4/11 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
4/13 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
4/16 Dallas, TX @ @ South Side Music Hall
4/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
4/18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
4/19 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
4/21 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
4/24 Orlando, FL @ Venue 578
4/25 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theatre
4/27 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
5/1 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
5/2 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
5/3 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
5/9 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
5/10 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
5/11 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (tickets on sale 2/9)
5/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theatre
5/15 New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
5/16 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Festival Dates
7/6 Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenheld
7/7 Liège, Belgium @ Les Ardentes
7/8 Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Splash! Festival
7/12 Moscow, Russia @ Yotaspace

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 10th at 10:00 am local time.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia