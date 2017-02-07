BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Facebook Challenges Search Warrants For Users’ Information In NY Court

February 7, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, Federal appeals court, New York, Privacy, Search warrants, Users' information

MENLO PARK (CBS/AP) — Facebook is fighting to protect users’ information from search warrants.

Lawyers for the social media website told New York’s highest court that Facebook must be allowed to object when law enforcement seeks search warrants for its users’ information.

An attorney for Facebook made his case Tuesday before the Court of Appeals in a closely watched case with big implications for online privacy.

Manhattan prosecutors sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 individuals in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.

The Menlo Park-based company challenged the warrants, but lower courts sided with prosecutors, ruling it was up to individual Facebook users to fight the warrants.

Facebook argues the warrants’ scope was troubling and that it has the right to challenge warrants for users’ information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia