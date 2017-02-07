BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Kanye West Deletes Tweets Defending Trump Visit, Produces Anti-Trump Track

February 7, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kanye West, President Donald Trump

SAN JOSE (CBS / AP) — Kanye West’s friendly relationship with President Donald Trump may have been short-lived.

A Twitter defense of West’s meeting with Trump has been deleted from the rapper’s account.

After meeting with the then president-elect at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed “multicultural issues” with Trump, including violence in West’s hometown of Chicago. Those tweets have been deleted.

Also, rapper King Myers says West produced his anti-Trump track , “Propaganda.” King Myers calls for Trump’s impeachment in the song. The rapper is signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.

In November, West told a crowd during a concert in San Jose that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but he would have voted for Trump.

West’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia