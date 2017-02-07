BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Kanye West Not Involved In Anti-Trump Track ‘Propaganda’

February 7, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Trump, Donald Trump, Kanye West, King Myers, propaganda, Twitter

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Following Kanye West’s decision to remove all traces of Donald Trump from his Twitter account, a rapper named King Myers began making some big claims earlier Tuesday about West’s involvement in an anti-Trump track titled “Propaganda.”

King Myers shared on Twitter that West had produced his new track, “Propaganda,” which calls for Trump’s impeachment, and claimed he’d been recently signed to G.O.O.D. Music. “A few weeks ago I told @KanyeWest he needed to be the 1 to take a stand against @realDonaldTrump. None of this is coincidental,” he tweeted in the first of several posts about the purported collaboration.

Both of those claims, however, turned out to be false. A source confirmed to Billboard that West had nothing to do with “Propaganda” and King Myers has not been signed to G.O.O.D. Music.

Over the past couple of days, West did remove several tweets involving his support for Trump. Those close to the rapper say he has grown critical of the president’s actions since taking office on January 20th.

