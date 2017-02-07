BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Move To Ban Recreational Marijuana Business In Unincorporated Marin County

February 7, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Ban, Business Activities, California, Medical marijuana, Supervisors, Unincorporated Marin County

MARIN (CBS SF) — The Marin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ban non-medical marijuana business activities in the unincorporated areas of the county.

A hearing on the ban ordinance lasted less than five minutes and there was no public comment, according to a release by the Community Development Agency.

The ordinance prohibits all recreational cannabis business activities, including manufacturing and distribution, and prohibits outdoor cultivation in unincorporated Marin County.

“Banning non-medical cannabis business activities allows us to preserve local control rather than accept state-imposed guidelines,” Board President Judy Arnold said.

The county’s primary focus is to consider medical cannabis dispensaries over the next few months, Arnold said.

California voters passed the Adult Use of Marijuana Act in November.

The act allows local governments to ban business activities or develop local ordinances regarding non-medical, recreational marijuana. The act still allows adults over 21 to use cannabis and grow up to six plants indoors with restrictions.

Marin County is holding public meetings about applications and locations for medical cannabis dispensaries. One meeting was at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Lagunitas School, 1 Lagunitas School Road in San Geronimo Valley.

Another meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Board of Supervisors chamber at the Marin County Civic Center 3501 Civic Center Drive in San Rafael. No decisions regarding locations of the dispensaries will be made.

Residents living near a licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the future are assured it will be licensed for medical cannabis only, according to the Community Development Agency.

More information about Marin County’s cannabis programs is available at www.marincounty.org/cannabis.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia