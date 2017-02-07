Rain Leads To Flooding, Mudslides In Napa Valley

YOUNTVILLE (KPIX 5) — Drivers passing by the Conn Dam in St Helena look as though they’re navigating a hurricane.

Great gusts of water rush over the roadway whenever there’s a major storm. It’s a spectacle, by design, in fact before Napa built this dissipater, drivers couldn’t pass by here.

Steve Stangland with Napa County Roads said, “The water would come down the spillway shooting straight out and damage the road, so the energy dissipater was built to take away that energy and preserve the road.”

As for where this round of storms ranks, it depends on who you ask.

Martin Cazares said, “I’ve lived here many years. I’ve never seen it like this.”

Jan Smith said, “Nah this is nothing. I’ve seen a lot worse.”

Napa is receiving its usual round of inconveniences in the form of flooded roadways that cross the Napa River.

Flooded roadways have happened during every heavy rainstorm this season, but more frequent rainfall means recovery time is only getting worse as the water has nowhere left to go.

Stangland said, “Its’ not receding as fast we were hoping to have things opened up this evening now it’s not looking like it.”