Storm Batters Wine Country; Treacherous Morning Commute

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A fierce winter storm battered the Bay Area early Tuesday, flooding roadways, toppling trees, triggering mudslides and stranding several drivers on water-logged Highway 121 in Sonoma County.

The storm – the second of three predicted for this week – roared into the Bay Area Monday night with driving downpours and gusty winds.

The North Bay, particularly Napa and Sonoma counties, bore the brunt of the wintry onslaught.

More than 2 inches of rain had fallen before daybreak in Yountville with the National Weather Service issuing a flood warning for the Napa River near St. Helena. The river ran over its banks at 5 a.m. with it expected to rise almost another 3 feet during the morning hours.

Downriver the river was expected to crest above flood stage at 25.9 feet by 3 p.m. in downtown Napa.

Around Napa County, the storm was causing widespread damage and flooding. Lodi Lane in St. Helena was closed due to flooding as was Deer Park Road between Highway 29 and Silverado Trail.

A mudslide closed Redwood Road about 1/2 mile from the Napa city limits.

Meanwhile, Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street was shut down by a toppled tree and downed power lines. The same was true at Sanitarium Road at Glass Mountain Road and Deer Park Road.

In Sonoma County, three vehicles were stranded on Highway 121 near Highway 12 as water flooded the roadway around 1 a.m. Six people were rescued from the cars by the Schellville Fire Department.

Across the Bay Area, the California Highway Patrol reported dozens of accidents during the morning commute including a big rig that was blown over by powerful winds on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.