Justice Ginsburg Laments Partisanship In Stanford Talk

STANFORD (CBS / AP) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lamented partisanship in Congress during a talk at Stanford University.
She said Monday she hoped Congress would return to an era when “it was working for the good of the country and not just along party lines.”
Ginsburg did not address the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Anthony Scalia. She also didn’t comment on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which could end up before the high court.
But she did say the Electoral College needs to change, a comment that drew applause from the packed church.
Ginsburg is the leader of the court’s liberal wing.
She is also the oldest justice on the court and has survived colon and pancreatic cancer.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.