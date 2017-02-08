BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Bay Area Soldier Brings His Afghan Interpreter To Live In U.S.

February 8, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Afghanistan, Matthew Ball, President Donald Trump, Qismat Amin, Travel Ban, Trump Immigration

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A soldier welcomed his Afghan interpreter to the United States after buying him a plane ticket to ensure he would get in quickly amid concerns the Trump administration may expand its travel ban to Afghanistan.

Army Capt. Matthew Ball yelled out “Qismat!” as he ran and hugged Qismat Amin at the San Francisco airport Wednesday.

Ball says Amin protected his life during a yearlong mission in one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous areas.

The interpreter waited nearly four years for his special immigrant visa. He lived in hiding after receiving death threats from the Taliban for helping American troops.

Ball says Amin will live in Palo Alto at Ball’s home for now. Amin says Ball and other veterans who welcomed him are family to him.

