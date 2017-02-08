BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Flood Warning For Russian River As Another Storm Moves In

February 8, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flood warning, Russian River, Wind Advisory

SANTA ROSA (CBS / AP) — Flood warnings and wind advisories are in place as another powerful storm moves into Northern California a day after heavy rains deluged homes and caused rockslides that shut down highways and bridges.

The National Weather Service says the risk of flooding is high Wednesday north of San Francisco along the swollen Russian River, which overtopped its banks during a series of storms last month.

Strong winds with local gusts topping 60 mph are predicted in parts of the Bay Area and south into the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Crews rescued residents from rising floodwaters Tuesday in Marin County, where a mudslide toppled trees and split a hillside house in half. Heavy flooding was also reported throughout Fresno County.

Commuters in greater Los Angeles Wednesday are dealing with dense fog and slick roads from ongoing rain showers.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia