Heroic Good Samaritan Rescues Driver After Livermore Creek Plunge

February 8, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Dublin CHP, Hero, Livermore, Rescue

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday praised the heroism of a Livermore man who helped save the life of a driver whose car ended up underwater in creek off Highland Road Tuesday.

At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, CHP officers were dispatched from the Dublin office to a call of an accident on Highland Road near Collier Canyon Road in Livermore.  The arrived to find a 1996 Toyota Corolla upside down in a creek that runs alongside Highland Road.

The driver, a 20-year-old male, had been traveling east on Highland Road and lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The Toyota flew off the roadway and landed on its roof in a creek that was filled with about three feet of water from recent heavy rains.

Highland Road crash (Dublin CHP)

A local resident heard the accident nearby and drove his truck to the scene of the crash. He spotted the Toyota upside down in the creek with almost the entire passenger compartment submerged under water.

Sensing the danger to the driver, the man immediately grabbed a pick ax from his truck and jumped into the rushing water of creek. The man shattered the rear window of the Toyota and managed to pull out the driver to safety.

The driver sustained only minor injuries in the crash, a fact the CHP credited the quick actions of the heroic Good Samaritan.

“I am very proud of this citizen for courageously responding to and assisting at this collision scene,” said Dublin CHP Captain Christopher Sherry in a statement. “This incident could’ve ended horribly and tragically. He is a true hero.”

