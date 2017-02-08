BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Foot In Shoe Washes Ashore South Of Bodega Bay

February 8, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Bodega Bay, Doran Regional Park, Investigation, Sonoma County

BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County coroner’s office is investigating a foot in a shoe that washed ashore at Doran Regional Park south of Bodega Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Park rangers discovered the foot around 1:45 p.m. in the Cypress day use area of the popular 127-acre park, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The park has camping areas and a wide 2-mile stretch of beach, according to the Sonoma County Regional Parks website.

