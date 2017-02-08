BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Former Giants Pitcher Javier Lopez Announces Retirement

February 8, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Javier Lopez, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Free agent reliever Javier Lopez announced his retirement following 14 seasons in Major League Baseball.

The 39-year-old won four World Series championships during his career, three with the San Francisco Giants and one with the Boston Red Sox.

Lopez was acquired by the Giants right before the trade deadline in 2010 and quickly became a key member of the team’s bullpen, often asked to face the opposing team’s best left hand hitter out in high-leverage situations.

Lopez retires with a 3.48 career ERA and limited left hand hitters to a .202 batting average.

 

 

