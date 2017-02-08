Oakland Police Visit Ghost Ship Warehouse 19 Times Before Fatal Fire

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Oakland police officers visited the warehouse where the Ghost Ship art commune lived 19 times over a 10-year span before a deadly fire roared through the building, killing 36 people who were attending a music event, according to documents released by the City of Oakland Wednesday.

The fire was the deadliest at a music venue in the United States since 100 died in the Station nightclub fire in 2003.

KCBS and many other news agencies filed multiple public records requests seeking this information and the Bay Area News Group threatened to sue.

In response, Oakland delivered more than 600 pages of records Wednesday from the departments of planning and building, police, fire and public works, as well as emails.

The information confirms that the fire department never inspected the Ghost Ship warehouse or its adjoining vacant lot.

But the documents do reveal that Oakland police were there 19 times in the last 10 years, responding to – among other things – a stabbing, an illegal rave and felony assault.

There were also two calls for suspected child abuse or neglect, consistent with what artist Danielle Boudreau, close friends with Ghost Ship lead tenant Derick Almena and his family, told KCBS about the conditions in which he was raising his kids there.

“There was rotting food. There was cat feces. The smell was so … I mean, it smelled like death,” Boudreau said.

The details of those child abuse calls are being withheld. Recordings of the 911 emergency and dispatch calls from the December 2 fire have also not been released.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation of the inferno, whose official cause has not yet been determined.