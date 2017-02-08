Potholes Close Lanes On Westbound I-580 In Livermore

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Commuters heading from the San Joaquin Valley to the Bay Area are experiencing major delays Wednesday, as a series of potholes have closed lanes on westbound Interstate 580 in Livermore.
According to authorities, the two right lanes of the freeway are closed near Greenville Road, after the Altamont Pass.
The California Highway Patrol said they received word of the problem around 3:00 a.m., after more than a dozen drivers said they experienced flat tires.
Caltrans anticipates the lanes won’t be reopened until Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
While drivers are being asked to take alternate routes around the closure, major delays have been reported on Altamont Pass Road and Patterson Pass Road as well.