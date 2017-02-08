BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

NY College Basketball Player From San Jose Accused Of Raping A Minor

February 8, 2017 8:04 PM
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBS SF/AP) — A Long Island college basketball player from San Jose, California is being accused of raping a minor.

Stony Brook University police Chief Robert J. Lenahan told Newsday that Blair Mendy faces rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The 22-year-old Stony Brook sophomore from San Jose is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

Lenahan on Wednesday provided no other details on the case.

Mendy’s father told Newsday he couldn’t believe the charges. He said he taught his son to be a gentleman, treat ladies well and to always make the right choice.

Newsday said Mendy has played two games with the Stony Brook Seawolves this year.

Mendy graduated from Bellarmine College Prep, in San Jose, according to the university’s sports website. The all-male Jesuit high school has produced many professional athletes.

