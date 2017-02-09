WATCH LIVE 1:00 p.m.: 49ers Introduce GM John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Armed Robber Targets Union City Girl Scout Cookie Stand

February 9, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Girl Scouts, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Girl Scout Cookie stand at gunpoint in Union City, prompting an outpouring of support and cookie purchases from the department’s officers.

The robbery occurred outside of the Safeway store at 1790 Decoto Road where a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were selling cookies, police said.

The suspect approached and initially asked them about buying cookies, then returned a short time later displaying a handgun as he took cash from the mother, according to police.

The suspect then fled through the store’s parking lot and remains at large. He was described as a black male between 16 and 19 years old who is about 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and wore dark clothing including a hooded sweatshirt.

The mother and daughter were uninjured in the robbery.

Police officers donated their own money to cover the loss from the theft and the Union City Police Officers Association later purchased all of the girl’s remaining cartons of Girl Scout Cookies, police said.

In all, officers and the police union donated more than $1,000 to assist the victims.

Anyone who has information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s investigations line at (510) 675-5275 or Detective D. Dejong at (510) 675-5227. People can also send tips anonymously by calling (510) 675-5207 or emailing tips@unioncity.org.

