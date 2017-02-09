BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

California Retains Drought Measures Amid Wet Winter

February 9, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: California, California Drought, drought emergency, State Water Resources Board

FRESNO (AP) – California has retained largely symbolic measures guiding water conservation during drought.

The move by the State Water Resources Board came Wednesday as the state has seen one of its wettest winters in years.

The board, which enacts regulations, relaxed its requirements last year, allowing local districts to set their own conservation measures.

Roughly 80 percent of those districts now say they have ample supplies and aren’t requiring residents to cut back on how often they water lawns and flush toilets.

However, board members decided to retain the measures at least until spring as a precaution against the return of dry weather.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency in 2014.

