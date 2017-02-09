Colin Kaepernick Reaches Out To New 49ers General Manager

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — New 49ers general manager John Lynch said he has spoken to Colin Kaepernick and no decisions have been on Kaepernick’s future with the team.
The 29-year-old can opt out of his contract when the NFL’s new year begins on March 2nd. Last week, ESPN reported Kaepernick plans to become a free agent after six seasons with San Francisco.
The quarterback position was one of many topics brought up at the press conference Thursday where the 49ers CEO Jed York introduced both Lynch and Shanahan. “In order to find out what you need, you have to first really take inventory of what you have,” said Lynch.
Kaepernick reclaimed his starting job from Blaine Gabbert in October. He threw 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, but the 49ers only won one game in his eleven starts last season.