Curry: ‘I Needed To Say, What I Needed To Say’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Golden State star Steph Curry defended his comments about President Donald Trump, telling reporters after the Warriors 132-92 win over Chicago Wednesday night that he “needed to say, what I needed to say.”

Earlier in the day in an interview with the San Jose Mercury News, Curry was asked about comments made by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank in support of Trump, calling him an asset for the nation.

Curry has a lucrative endorsement deal with the sports shoe and apparel company and is very much the public face of the company.

“I agree with that description,” Curry told the newspaper, “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

The comment was quite out of character for the Golden State star who generally keeps his political views to himself.

But Plank’s comments during a CNBC interview sparked him to speak out.

He said he had been on the phone with several people at Under Armour, trying to understand “where everyone stood on the issue.”

Curry was asked if he’d walk away from such a lucrative deal.

“If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am,” he told the paper. “So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up.”

After Wednesday night’s game, Curry was again asked about his feelings. He didn’t back down.

“I’d rather not be in that position obviously, but at the end of the day when you need to speak for yourself and make it known how you feel, you don’t shy away from those opportunities,” he said. “(I was) making sure I needed to say, what I needed to say.”