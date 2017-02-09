All Lanes Of Westbound 580 In Livermore Open After Pothole Repairs

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – All lanes on Interstate Highway 580 are open Thursday after a large pothole closed two westbound lanes Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.
At 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, CHP crews reopened the two right westbound lanes that were closed most of the day.
CHP officials first reported the closure at 5 a.m. Wednesday, just east of Greenville Road near Livermore. The closure backed up morning traffic all the way to Tracy.
According to Caltrans spokesman Marcus Wagner, the 4-by-12-foot pothole was caused by rain and an aging roadway.
