Jordan Spieth Calls Professional Autograph Seekers ‘Scum’

February 9, 2017 12:51 PM
MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Jordan Spieth has had enough of professional autograph seekers hounding him on the golf course.

The two-time major winner spoke Wednesday in a press conference prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and offered up a message for those looking to capitalize on his signature: “Go get a job instead of making money off what we do.”

Spieth made it clear he enjoys signing for children, but the adults that hound him have taken some of the fun out of that experience. The 23-year-old has started to keep track of autographed items being sold online without his consent.

Spieth is paired with country singer Jake Owen this week at Pebble Beach.

 

 

