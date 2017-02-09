McDonald’s Tests Crab Sandwich In Bay Area Locations

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – After garlic fries scored big with customers, McDonalds is offering their own take on another Bay Area specialty, crab sandwiches.
The fast food giant is testing out the McDonald’s Crab Sandwich at four locations in the San Jose area.
According to a company statement, the sandwich features snow crab meat, celery and mayo dressing, served in a sourdough bun. The sandwich was developed with Bay Area chef and “Top Chef” contestant Ryan Scott.
Last May, McDonald’s introduced Gilroy Garlic Fries in San Jose, selling out a week’s supply of fries in a single day. Two months later, the fries made with garlic from Gilroy was sold at locations throughout the Bay Area.
McDonald’s said if feedback is positive, the crab sandwich would be available at 250 Bay Area locations later this year.
Locations offering the sandwich include 2191 Monterey Road in San Jose, 2699 Union Ave in San Jose, 4838 San Felipe Road in San Jose and 3509 Homestead Road in Santa Clara.