Passenger Wounded In San Francisco Muni Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A passenger on a Muni Metro line train was wounded Thursday in a shooting in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, authorities said.
San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on the T-Line train at 1:56 a.m. in the 2400 block of 3rd Street.
Arriving officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and a second person with an undisclosed injury. Both were taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Investigators have shut down the area around the shooting scene. There was no immediate word about a suspect or if the shooter was in custody.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, you are encourage to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.