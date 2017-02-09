1 Worker Killed, 1 Injured Clearing Hwy 17 Landslide

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (CBS SF) – One worker was killed and another injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a work truck as they attempted to clear a massive slide from Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

An eyewitness told KPIX reporter Maria Medina at the scene that one of the workers had died of his injuries.

The accident happened shortly after 12 p.m. right as Medina was finishing an earlier live report on the slide. Near the end of the report, a car can be heard honking. It turned out that was a driver trying to get the attention of a CHP officer to inform him of the accident.

Medina said the injured worker was moving his hands as others helped him.

The injured man was actually pinned under the work truck in the accident. Once he was extricated, the worker was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Man down near Vine Hill Road on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz. Working to get more details. Emergency crews here on scene pic.twitter.com/Y6zeQxRFAV — Maria Medina (@mariaCBS5) February 9, 2017

Crews from Caltrans and Granite Construction were both on the scene of the mudslide when the crash occurred, CHP Officer Trista Drake said.

The two men involved in the accident have not been identified.

The massive slide slammed hundreds of pounds of rock and dirt onto Highway 17 early Tuesday, forcing the northbound lanes of the main traffic artery through the Santa Cruz Mountains to be shut down.

Both directions of 17 closed for slide pic.twitter.com/uiy6Na8mND — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 7, 2017

The slide happened at West Vine Hill Road in Scotts Valley and while it primarily affected the northbound lanes, the entire highway has been closed as crews try to determine how to start work clearing the debris.

Shortly before 6 p.m., CHP tweeted that one southbound lane of Highway 17 had reopened. The second southbound lane reopened shortly after 6 p.m., though there was still significant delays due to the volume of traffic.

There was no projected time to reopen the northbound lanes of Highway 17.