5 Tips For Making Your Windows Stand Out

By Jane Lasky

Windows are not simply functional aspects of your home-sweet-home—they’re actually an opportunity to showcase your inner interior designer. With the right design and dressings, a window can transform a room.

For those who seek to make their home as appealing and welcoming as possible, consider the following five ideas that will turn those old, drab casements into windows of opportunity.

Blazing Curtains

It’s not always the curtains that blend in that make the best statement. Indeed, a current trend in interior design is to go against the grain by choosing drapes that are bold and beautiful instead of homogeneous and adaptable.

Why not go with a print portraying pretty flowers or eye-catching abstracts? You’ll be amazed at how this one simple approach totally changes up a room that is bound to get all kinds of compliments.

When In Rome

Another idea is to compliment your blinds with roman shades that hang wistfully from the top of your window. Although you won’t want to do this for every porthole in your house, you may want to accent the main window in, say, your kitchen or your guest bathroom. That extra touch will add the perfect amount of flair to create a focal point in your room.

Windows A Deux

When you have two windows that exist side-by-side to consider, address the blank space in the middle. In other words, put something on the wall to draw attention to the entire area.

Are you a fan of France? Why not hang a rendering of the Eiffel Tower on that narrow strip that divides the pair of windows? Or, how about going mod by putting up a three-dimensional screen print that really pops? The framing ideas are endless.

Progressive Pigment

Perhaps you want to keep things simple, but still alluring. Try switching up the paint color on your window casing. For example, if your shades are made of a neutral hue, go bright with the frame by painting those boards a fire engine red. Or, if you have a blue shade to address, then go with a mellow yellow on the trim surrounding that particular window.

What A View

If you have a window through which you are able to catch an unforgettable view, why not ensure that window is the centerpiece of the room? One way to do this is to use a contrasting color from the rest of the room for the curtains that you hang there.

For example, the space is predominantly done in subtle tones of beige and ivory, pull off drapes that are done in royal blue silk or bright orange satin. Then, add some adornments to that room—like a small centerpiece or a pair of sconces with colored shades—that also add in that same splash of color.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to freshen up a room, always start with the windows. It’s a sure fire way to liven up the look of your living space.