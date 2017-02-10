Suspect Sketch In Union City Girl Scout Cookie Hold-Up Released

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Union City on Friday released a sketch of the suspect being sought for allegedly holding up a 12-year-old girl and her mother at gunpoint as they sold Girl Scout Cookies earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Union City police were called to a reported robbery that happened in front of the Safeway store located at 1790 Decoto Road. The Girl Scout and her mother were selling cookies from a booth in front of the store when a male teenager approached them.

The teen initially asking about buying cookies before walking away. He returned a short time later and brandished a handgun. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the girl’s mother and fleeing from the store parking lot.

Arriving officers found the mother and young girl uninjured but understandably upset. The suspect was described as a black male between 16 and 19 years old. He stands about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He wore dark clothing including a hooded sweatshirt during the armed robbery.

Police issued the composite sketch of the robbery suspect Friday afternoon.

The crime prompted an outpouring of support and cookie purchases from the Union City Police Department’s officers.

Officers donated their own money to cover the loss from the theft and the Union City Police Officers Association later purchased all of the girl’s remaining cartons of Girl Scout Cookies, police said.

In all, officers and the police union donated more than $1,000 to assist the victims.

Anyone who has information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s investigations line at (510) 675-5275 or Detective D. Dejong at (510) 675-5227. People can also send tips anonymously by calling (510) 675-5207 or emailing tips@unioncity.org.