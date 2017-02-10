BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Brandt Snedeker Makes Move As 1st Round Ends At Pebble Beach

February 10, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandt Snedeker, First Round, Golf, Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH (AP) — Brandt Snedeker made three straight birdies in slightly calmer conditions for a 3-under 68 that left him one shot behind the leaders when the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am finally concluded Friday.

The round resumed after a one-hour delay because of overnight rain that saturated the three courses, though the wind wasn’t as severe.

Snedeker is a two-time winner at Pebble. He was at Monterey Peninsula and finished up on the front nine.

Rick Lamb, Seung-Yul Noh and Joel Dahmen shared the lead according to par. They all shot 4-under 68 at Spyglass Hill and finished on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth finished with two pars at Monterey Peninsula and joined Snedeker at 3-under 68.

Because of the weather delays, the second round will not finish on Friday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

