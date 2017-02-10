BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Freight Train Derails On Banks Of Rain-Swollen Cosumnes River

February 10, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Cosumnes River, Derailment

ELK GROVE (CBS SF) – A freight train derailed on tracks surrounded by flood waters of the rain-swollen Cosumnes River Friday, sending a dozen twisted and damaged railroad cars into the mud and shallow water.

The Sacramento County’s Office of Emergency Services told CBS 13 that the derailment was believed to have been caused by flooding collapsing the north end a small rail bridge near Highway 99 and Dillard Road.

Helicopter video of the derailment shows the railroad cars twisted and smashed into each other.

The engine is not visible in the video.

A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene as the video showed a red liquid leaking into the waterway.

There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured.

