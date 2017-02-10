Giants Excited For 2017 Season

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The Giants are treating their fan fest Saturday at AT&T Park as an unofficial send off to spring training.

Manager Bruce Bochy was joined by over 20 players for media day on Friday. Pitcher and catchers report to Scottsdale on Monday and the team will hold its first full-squad workout on February 17.

New closer Mark Melancon, who signed a lucrative four-year contract this winter, is looking forward to pitching at AT&T park and moving from the visiting bullpen to the home bullpen.

One pitcher who won’t be in a San Francisco uniform this season is Sergio Romo. The 33-year-old has been with the Giants organization his entire career, but last week agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hunter Pence is happy for his ex-teammate and hopes Giants fans will look past the rivalry and cheer Romo for all he accomplished in San Francisco.

The Giants are once again expected to be contenders in the National League and many of the players are anxious to get back to work. Pitcher Jeff Samardzija admitted it was difficult to get over losing to the Cubs in the NLDS last October.