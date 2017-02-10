James Corden On His Goals As Host Of The GRAMMY Awards

February 10, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Grammys, Host, James Corden

(CBS NEWS) – “The Late Late Show” host James Corden has been tapped to emcee music’s biggest night. About 18,000 will gather at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday for the 59th Grammy Awards, airing on CBS.

Corden will take the stage alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Adele. CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy asked Corden if he’s feeling any pressure.

“So kind of on a scale of calm, cool and collected to losing your mind, where are you at in terms of nerves?” Tracy asked.

“Well, I like nerves. I think nerves are good. I think you’re only nervous when you want to do your best,” Corden said. “I haven’t gone to bed for like a month now where I have not been thinking about the Grammy Awards, because it means a lot to me to host it and I just don’t want to let anybody down. I want the show to be a true celebration of everybody in that room.”

Read more at CBSNews.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

&nbsp

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia