Kelly Clarkson Reveals Cancer Scare Prior To ’06 Grammys

By Alex Ungerman

(CBS NEWS) – Kelly Clarkson knows what a cancer scare feels like.

The “Breakaway” singer opened up about a 2006 false alarm with the disease on Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast on Tuesday.

“Not many people know this … but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something,” she revealed, noting that she spent the Grammys that year thinking she had been diagnosed. “I went the whole day crying. They redid my makeup four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out. Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.’”

While the diagnosis weighed heavy on Clarkson that night, she thankfully learned the next day it had been a mistake.

“I was like, ‘You completely ruined my entire [day],’” she laughed. “As a kid watching the Grammys, that was a big dream! It was kind of the worst/greatest day. And the next day was also the worst/greatest day because I wanted to punch someone. I was like, ‘Who mixes up results? Why wouldn’t you test again?’ It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me. So it’s kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn’t have cancer!”

We’re so happy it worked out, Kelly!



