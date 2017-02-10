100-Year-Old Woman Evicted from Apartment in S.F. Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 100-year-old woman who has reportedly lived in her apartment in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood for more than 50 years was evicted Friday morning by sheriff’s officials.

Iris Canada has been in a lengthy dispute with her landlords, who claim she has not lived in the apartment at 670 Page St. for years.

Canada was granted a lifetime estate to her apartment in 2005 while the rest of the units in the building underwent an Ellis Act eviction. However, Canada’s landlords then moved to terminate that lifetime estate in 2014, alleging that Canada had been living with family members since 2012 and allowed the unit to fall into disrepair.

The eviction occurred Friday morning at about 11:30 a.m., San Francisco Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Eileen Hirst confirmed.

The sheriff’s department is required by state and city law to execute evictions approved by the court of California.

According to Hirst, sheriff’s officials have visited the property more than 20 times in the last two years in order to provide Canada with information about social services and programs available to the centenarian.

“Her age was of great concern to us as we moved forward. In this case, as in all, we proceeded to perform in a respectful and compassionate manner,” Hirst said.

In April, the court found in the landlord’s favor, ruling that Canada could stay in her apartment only if she accepted strict limits on her occupancy and paid the property owners’ attorney’s fees, which total more than $150,000.

In August, Mark Chernev — an attorney for the property owners Peter Owens, Stephen Owens and Carolyne Radishe — said that they would drop the demand for legal fees and let Canada stay if she agreed to sign paperwork allowing the building to convert to condos, but she refused to sign the papers and asked the owners to sell her the unit at a discounted price.

A San Francisco Superior Court judge then granted the owners of the building the right to evict her after finding she had failed to pay court-ordered attorneys fees.

“Her tenancy has been terminated and her locks have been changed as of this morning,” an attorney for the landlords, Andrew Zacks, said.

Zacks added that the eviction was “done safely” and that Canada is now “safe and sound, living with her niece in Oakland, where she has been since 2012.”

Canada’s niece, Iris Merriouns, had been assisting Canada with fighting the eviction and had argued that the building’s landlords should have offered Canada to option to buy the unit at a below market rate.

Housing advocates scheduled a rally to denounce the eviction Friday at 3:30 p.m., outside San Francisco City Hall’s room 456, the sheriff’s department’s civil unit.

