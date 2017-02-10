Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines

(CBS SF) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck the southern Philippines on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reported the earthquake struck at 6:03 a.m. Pacific time (10:03 p.m. Philippines time) about 7 miles northwest of Surigao City on the island of Mindanao, at a depth of 17 miles.
According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no threat of a tsunami.
There are no immediate reports about damage or injuries related to the earthquake.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
