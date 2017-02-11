‘Emotional’ Pilot Removed From SFO-Bound Flight After Bizarre Rant

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5/AP) — A United Airlines pilot was removed from a plane bound for San Francisco International Airport after a bizarre rant about politics and her divorce.

It happened Saturday before United Flight 455 left from Austin, Texas.

The pilot got passengers’ attention when she boarded the plane in her street clothes.

Passenger Randy Reiss tweeted, she “asked if we were ok with her flying like that… then says “sorry I’m going through s(sic) divorce.””

She then used the plane’s overhead PA system to rant about President Trump and Hillary Clinton — calling them both “a–holes” and then ranting about her divorce. That’s when passengers began tweeting to United to get a new pilot.

Apparently, Reiss got up and left, tweeting, “So, ya’ll i’m shaking right now. I just left my @united flight 455 ‘cos the captain demonstrated that she was not mentally in a safe space.”

After the pilot was removed he tweeted, “new captain on board. Apologized. We’re off. Radio silence.”

Looking back on the situation he added, “Being a pilot is a tough & stressful job. This particular pilot did not seem emotionally equipped to do that job today. I hope that she gets the help she probably needs.”

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart confirmed the pilot wasn’t in uniform when she boarded the plane. He said the delay lasted about two hours.

Hobart said he didn’t know why the pilot was allowed on the plane in plain clothes or if anyone thought something was amiss before she boarded. He says the company will discuss the incident with the pilot.

In a statement, United said: “We hold our employees to the highest standards and have replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight, which has since departed from Austin. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”