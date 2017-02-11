Medical Assistant Arrested For Sexual Assault At Union City Kaiser Office

February 11, 2017 12:40 PM
UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Union City have arrested a Kaiser Permanente medical assistant in connection with a sexual assault incident that was reported last month, police said Friday.

The suspect was arrested Friday morning and later identified as Efrain Castanon of Hayward.

On Jan. 25, a woman reported a medical assistant sexually assaulted her when the victim went to a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Union City, police said.

The ensuing investigation lead to the positive identification and arrest of the suspect, police said.

