Medical Assistant Arrested For Sexual Assault At Union City Kaiser Office

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Union City have arrested a Kaiser Permanente medical assistant in connection with a sexual assault incident that was reported last month, police said Friday.
The suspect was arrested Friday morning and later identified as Efrain Castanon of Hayward.
On Jan. 25, a woman reported a medical assistant sexually assaulted her when the victim went to a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Union City, police said.
The ensuing investigation lead to the positive identification and arrest of the suspect, police said.
