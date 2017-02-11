Police Arrest Suspect Following Armed Car Theft, Homicide In Milpitas

February 11, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Car Theft, Crime, Gun violence, Homicide, Milpitas Police

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night inside the parking garage of a Milpitas apartment building as officers were seeking a person suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint.

At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Ilara Apartments at 2101 S. Main St., Lt. Raj Maharaj said.

A caller told police that a male suspect had pointed two guns at her and took her car keys, according to Maharaj.

As officers were responding, they heard a single gunshot coming from the apartment building’s parking structure.

As the suspect driver exited officers tried to stop the car, however the driver refused to pull over and a brief pursuit ensued, Maharaj said.

Inside the parking structure, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maharaj.

Milpitas Homicide Investigation

A Milpitas officer checks over a crashed vehicle believed stolen by the homicide suspect. (CBS)

Officers ultimately were able to stop the suspect at Serra Way and S. Abel Street. He was then taken into custody, Maharaj said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect nor the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia