Police Arrest Suspect Following Armed Car Theft, Homicide In Milpitas

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night inside the parking garage of a Milpitas apartment building as officers were seeking a person suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint.

At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Ilara Apartments at 2101 S. Main St., Lt. Raj Maharaj said.

A caller told police that a male suspect had pointed two guns at her and took her car keys, according to Maharaj.

As officers were responding, they heard a single gunshot coming from the apartment building’s parking structure.

As the suspect driver exited officers tried to stop the car, however the driver refused to pull over and a brief pursuit ensued, Maharaj said.

Inside the parking structure, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maharaj.

Officers ultimately were able to stop the suspect at Serra Way and S. Abel Street. He was then taken into custody, Maharaj said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect nor the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed