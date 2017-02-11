Sharks Drop 4th Straight Game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored on a breakaway just over a minute into overtime and Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves Saturday, helping the Philadelphia Flyers end a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Ivan Provorov scored in regulation for Philadelphia.
Patrick Marleau had the goal for Pacific Division-leading San Jose, which lost its fourth straight game and fifth in the last seven. Three of the Sharks’ losses during the losing skid have been after regulation.
Simmonds capitalized on a turnover at center ice by Brent Burns and beat Aaron Dell with a shot that went off Dell’s left pad and over the line. The goal was confirmed after a video review.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.