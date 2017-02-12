2-Alarm Fire Near Pittsburg Causes $104K In Damage, Displaces 3

February 12, 2017 8:10 PM
Filed Under: Contra Costa County, Fire, Pittsburg

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A fire caused $104,000 in damage and displaced three people Sunday evening from a home in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Pittsburg, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 5:03 p.m. in the 1000 block of Clearland Drive.

The two-alarm fire occurred in a four-unit building. The fire was under control by 5:37 p.m., according to fire officials.

There were no reports of any injuries. The American Red Cross is helping the three people with temporary housing, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.

