Bruno Mars Performs ‘That’s What I Like’ At 2017 GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

Bruno Mars brought his 24K Magic to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Mars and his backing band The Hooligans performed his latest single “That’s What I Like,” and they brought a new level of swag to the GRAMMYs stage. The normally hyper-choreographed Mars kept things low key to match the sultry R&B song’s tone and stuck to the front of the stage.

But that doesn’t mean he kept things quiet. Dressed in a tracksuit, Mars let his hips do as much talking as his voice. “Let’s talk to the ladies for a second,” Mars said, breaking from the song for a moment to walk closer to the audience.

“You don’t think we can break it down for you on live TV?” he asked before he and two members of the Hooligans showed off their powerhouse vocals, and brought the passionate performance to an end.