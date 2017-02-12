Keith Urban And Carrie Underwood Perform ‘The Fighter’ At The GRAMMYs

February 12, 2017 6:39 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

By Amanda Wicks

Set against a flashy backdrop, Keith Urban set off his duet with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter” at the GRAMMYs.

The performance marked one of the night’s more energetic moments onstage thanks to the dazzling chemistry between Urban and Underwood, who recently wrapped up the Australia leg of their tour together.

Underwood entered after the first verse wearing a short snakeskin print dress and skyscraper stilettos. The two faced each other and danced around the boxy set, which displayed an electric light show, that was closer to disco than country music.

