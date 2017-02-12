Legendary Jazz & R&B Singer Al Jarreau Dead at 76

February 12, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Al Jarreau, Death, Moonlighting, Musician, Singer

(CBS SF) – Legendary jazz and R&B musician Al Jarreau has died at the age of 76. Jarreau recently announced his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

In a statement, Joe Gordon, Jarreau’s manager said the singer died 5:30am PST, while in the hospital. He was comfortable and surrounded by his friends and family.

The Milwaukee-born Jarreau is best known his hit songs “Mornin’,” “After All,” “We’re In This Love Together” and the theme to the hit series “Moonlighting” starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd. The song earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or for Television, which was written by Jarreau and writing partner Lee Holdridge.

In 1962, after earning a Masters in Vocational Rehabilitation from the University of Iowa, Jarreau got a job in San Francisco as a rehab counselor. At night, he moonlighted as a jazz musician, performing with Bay Area jazz great, George Duke as part of his trio. Jarreau then partnered up with acoustic guitarist Julio Martinez and performed at Gatsby’s in Sausalito. This pairing is said to have lead to Jarreau’s decision to take music on as his lifelong career.

Jarreau is survived by his wife Susan and his son Ryan.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia