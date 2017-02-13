ACE Trains Cancelled Through Tuesday After Flooding, Derailment

STOCKTON (CBS SF) – Flooding along train tracks in the Central Valley and a train derailment Friday near Elk Grove both contributed to the two-day cancellation of service on the Altamont Corridor Express commuter train line Monday and Tuesday, an ACE spokesman said.

Sunday morning, ACE officials announced that train service would be canceled both Monday and Tuesday because of weather and flood-related outages.

According to ACE spokesman Chris Kay, flooding along other tracks in the Central Valley due to rising water along the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and a train derailment south of Elk Grove on Friday forced Union Pacific Railroad, which operates the tracks, to reroute freight trains through the ACE route.

The rerouting then prompted ACE to cancel service, Kay said.

During the disruption, riders can take the San Joaquin Regional Transit District’s Route 150, which takes passengers from Stockton to the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station.

Additionally, Capitol Corridor trains will honor validated ACE train tickets between Fremont and San Jose both in the morning and in the evening Monday and Tuesday, according to ACE officials.

The Altamont Corridor Express normally runs four westbound trains from Stockton in the morning and four eastbound trains from San Jose in the afternoon. The line has 10 stations in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

