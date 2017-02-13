Alameda County Takes In Evacuated Butte County Inmates

OROVILLE (CBS SF) – Among the many concerns facing Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea when the order was given to evacuate areas near the Oroville Dam spillway was what to do more than 500 inmates in the county jail.

The facility in the zone that would be impacted if the spillway gave up and a 30-foot wall of water roared down the Feather River.

So he began making calls, asking for favors from other sheriff’s in the state.

His plea was answered by Alameda County Greg Ahern and on Sunday night a caravan of heavily guarded vehicles began transferring the 500 inmates to the Bay Area.

“It was necessary for us to evacuate those inmates,” Honea said at a noon news conference. “At the time I did not disclose the location where those inmates were going to be housed because it would have posed a security risk while they were in transit.”

“They have now arrived safely and we are very fortunate to have the assistance of the Alameda County Sheriff. “In excess of 500 of them were transported down to Alameda County jail…They will remain in that location until such a time when we determine it safe to return them to the Butte County jail.”