Larry Baer: ‘You’re On 18th At Pebble, Something To Tell Your Grandchildren About’

February 13, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Alex Smith, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris O’Donnell, Larry Baer, Larry Fitzgerald

PEBBLE BEACH (KPIX 5) — While Jordan Spieth made playing Pebble Beach look easy, the celebrity portion of the field was humbled by the famous course along the Monterey Peninsula in the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith told KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell, “I got lucky this year. I got with a good pro, (Mackenzie Hughes) hopefully his back’s not hurting too much from me jumping on there.”

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer staggered to the finish line on Sunday, but received a pep talk from the world’s top ranked player Jason Day on the 18th hole. “He says ‘hey mate just finish up. Don’t worry about it. You’re on 18th at Pebble, something to tell your grandchildren about.’

TV host Carson Daly and Ken Duke finished 33-under par to win the Pro-Am. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitgerald and Kevin Streelman finished 2nd.

