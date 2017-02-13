OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosWere Warnings Missed?Evacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe Fear, ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw Video: Chopper 5 Over Scene

Netflix’ “Kimmy Schmidt” Drops ‘Lemonade’-Themed Teaser

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" releases preview for Season 3 February 13, 2017
By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Beyoncé may not have won Album of the Year, but she’s won the heart of Titus Andromedon, the character Tituss Burgess plays on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

To announce the premiere of the series’ third season, Netflix offered up a “Lemonade”-inspired teaser featuring Burgess strutting down a sidewalk in a flowing yellow dress and carrying a baseball bat — just like Beyonce — singing his own version of her hit “Hold Up.”



The new season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will debut on Netflix May 19, 2017.

